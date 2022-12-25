Tunisha Sharma’s Co-Star Sneha Wagh Speaks on Mental Health in India: ‘We Live in a Weird Society’

Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sneha Wagh recently spoke about mental health issues and its awareness in India.

Tunisha Sharma’s Co-Star Sneha Wagh Opens up: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide came up as a shocker to the entertainment industry. From condolence messages from celebs and fans to polarized television debates, her unfortunate demise is the trending discourse in media. Tunisha’s co-star from Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul Sheezan Khan, has been taken into police custody for 4 days. The police confirmed that the two actors were dating and broke up 15 days prior to Tunisha’s death. Now her co-star from Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Sneha Wagh has opened up about the late actor.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S CO-STAR SNEHA WAGH TALKS ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

Sneha, in an interaction with Hindustan Times said, “Tunisha was a very chirpy girl. We’ve worked together. Always a happy-go-lucky person! But there’s always another side to every person. In India, mental health is still not normalised. Time and again we’re ignoring the mental health issues. We need more awareness. I know her mother, I feel so sorry for them. Deepest condolences.” She further added, “We’re in a very weird society. They love to see us happy all the time, and the moment we have a tinge of sadness on our faces, they judge us. Pass remarks on us! As actors we’re more in the spot… I really hope we start taking these issues seriously and not make fun of anyone.”

Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh aired on Life OK in 2017. Sneha portrayed the role of Ranjit Singh’s mother Raj Kaur. Tunisha essayed the character of Ranjit’s first wife, Mehtab Kaur. Tunisha had made her debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as a teenager. She also played Katrina Kaif’s younger version in movies like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. Dial-up, speak and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone! MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345 Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com. For more updates on Tunisha Sharma suicide case, check out this space at India.com.