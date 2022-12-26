Tunisha Sharma’s Internet Wala Love Co-Star Kanwar Dhillon Pens Down an Emotional Note: ‘Ek Call Karleti’

Tunisha Sharma's close friend and Internet Wala Love co-star Kanwar Dhillon penned an emotional note where he mentioned her last rites will be the toughest.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her shoot location in Mumbai. She was anxious at that time because her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan broke up with her after promising marriage. The Television industry is in shock and mourning the loss. Tunisha’s close friend and Internet Wala Love co-star Kanwar Dhillon penned an emotional note, bidding her a final goodbye.

Actor Kunwar Dhillon breaks down after Tunisha Sharma’s death

In a long post, Kunwar said that Tunisha should have called once if something was bothering her. “Dear Tunisha, I’m upset with you for leaving us like this! Ek call karleti tunu,sirf ek call. I have been through with you in your toughest battles, ye bhi jeet lete yaar! I cannot come to terms with the fact that you are gone at such a young age leaving behind your loving mother and flourishing career. You worked so hard for everything in life, aise hi chodh gayi? We were all so proud of you at home. Kitni memories hain yaar tere saath, kaise bhul jaun? You spent 3 months staying with us in the first lockdown and by the time you went back to Chandigarh you were a changed person. We were happy you found a family in us here! Teri health,Teri struggle,Teri pehli car sabkuch mein tere saath tha main. I was always rooting for you, even when you didn’t know! Seeing you lying lifeless in the hospital with your mother by my side broke something within me. Tujhe ambulance leke jaane main bohot himmat lagi, par mujhe hi leke jaana tha! Tomorrow will be a tough day, tujhe alvida jo kehna hai..Wish this was a bad dream! Teri sirf umar choti thi, par tera dil aur tere sapne bohot bade the. This is the toughest goodbye of my life! Kanu, suno yaar meri help kardo please! I’ll miss this, I’ll miss this..Kaash ye ek aur baar boldiya hota, main aajata.. Rest in Peace Tunu”.

Kunwar Dhillon also shared a couple of photos of Tunisha Sharma

Sheezan Khan was arrested in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide. Sheezan and Tunisha dated each other and reportedly broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. As of now, Sheezan will remain in police custody till December 28.