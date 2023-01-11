Home

Tunisha Sharma’s Lawyer Accuses Sheezan Khan’s Family of Giving Wrong Medicines, Says ‘She Was Not in Depression’

Tunisha Sharma's lawyer has accused Sheezan Khan's family of giving wrong medicines to the 'Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actress.

Tunisha Sharma’s Lawyer Says She Was Not in Depression: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case witnessed a new turn of events today. The hearing of the late actress’s death probe was held at a court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday. The court reversed its order on the bail application of Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan. The matter has been further adjourned till January 13, 2023. The Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actress’s death investigation has created a heated debate on the internet and Televison news debates as well. Today, advocate Tarun Sharma, appearing for Tunisha’s family accused Sheezan’s family of giving her the wrong medicines. He also claimed that the actress was not in depression.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S LAWYER CLAIMS SHE WS NOT IN DEPRESSION

Advocate Sharma stated that the Ali Baba actor’s family was giving Tunisha the wrong medicines prescribed by someone from Jaipur. As reported by News 18, he said, “She was not in depression, rather she liked to be neat and clean. Sheezan’s lawyer is misleading by calling it depression.” The lawyer also told the court that, “Sheezan is constantly changing his statement…his mobile is very important evidence for the police..his statement is now to be recorded before a magistrate… In this case, if Sheezan is granted bail, he can tamper with evidence.”

On the claims by Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra that Tunisha had a tinder chat with her gym trainer Ali on between December 21 and 23, before her death.

