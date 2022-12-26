Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Alleges Sheezan Khan Was ‘Involved with Another Woman, Used Her’ – Read Full Statement

Tunisha Sharma's Mother Shares a Video Message Where She Alleged Sheezan Khan Cheated And Used Tunisha as He Was Involved with Another Woman'. Watch the Video.

Actress Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita has shared a video now after she alleged that Sheezan Khan is behind her daughter’s suicide. Vanita has filed a complaint against Sheezan that he forced Tunisha to take this drastic step. According to the First Information Report (FIR), Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and broke up 15 days back. This is the reason that has been suspected that the breakup made Tunisha upset and pushed her to the edge.

Tunisha’s mother Vanita in the video said she was cheated and used for 3-4 months. Sheezan had promised the 20-year-old actress to marry her, but he broke up. Not only this, Vanita also claimed that Sheezan was involved with another woman while dating Tunisha. “Despite being involved with another woman, he continued a relationship with Tunisha. He used her for three-four months. I just want to say that Sheezan should be punished, he should not be spared. I have lost my child,” a distraught Vanita said.

Watch the video message sent by Tunisha Sharma’s mother:

Tunisha’s mother’s first statement came out: “Sheezan broke up with Tunisha by promising marriage, Sheejan already had a relation with another girl, he used Tunisha.”#TunishaSharma #SheezanKhan pic.twitter.com/H4LE8wAeGw — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) December 26, 2022



Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide during Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul shoot at Vasai near Mumbai. Tunisha was found hanging inside a washroom and rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The young actor’s death has triggered allegations of so-called “love jihad”, but police have said the probe so far does not point to any such angle.

Chandrakant Jadhav, ACP, Mumbai police in a statement said, “Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago after which Tunisha committed suicide on the sets of her show. Sheezan was arrested and was produced in court where he was sent to 4-day judicial custody. Post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging. As of now, the investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan’s & deceased’s phones have been seized.”