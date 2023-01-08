Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Hints at Murder, Says ‘Sheezan Took Her to Hospital Far Away’

Tunisha Sharma’s mother recently hinted towards a possibility of murder and made fresh allegations against Sheezan Khan.

Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Hints at Murder: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case has led to many shocking revelations and has become a topic of serious discussion. Apart from Televison debates and social media trials of Sheezan Khan. There has also been a lot of radicalizing of the case on social media. Currently, Sheezan is in judicial custody based on the accusations by Tunisha’s mother Vaneeta with regard on charges of abetment to suicide. The Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor was dating the late actress and had broken up with her few days prior to her death. Tunisha’s mother has once again given a statement where she has hinted towards an alleged murder.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing&could’ve been saved: Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma pic.twitter.com/SU2aAgOZsE — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

TUNISHA SHARMA’S MOTHER VANEETA HINTS AT SUICIDE

As reported by ANI, Vaneeta said, “It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could’ve been saved.” Vasai court in Maharashtra on Saturday adjourned Sheezan’s bail hearing plea till January 9, 2023.

For the unversed, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show on December 24. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members where the doctors declared her dead. The next day, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide in a police complaint. The actor is under judicial custody ever since.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

