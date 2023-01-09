‘Tunisha Was Being Forced to do Drugs…’ Mother Vanita Sharma Makes New Allegations Against Sheezan Khan in Suicide Case

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Update: Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma made new allegations against her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan in an interview. Speaking to a news channel, she said her daughter was very close to her and would tell her everything.

TUNISHA SHARMA HAD STARTED SMOKING, SAYS MOM IN NEW INTERVIEW

Tunisha’s mom said she had become too close to Sheezan’s family in the last few months and they had a big influence on her life and choices. She added that the late actor would tell her friends about Sheezan taking drugs and how she was being forced to do the same. While speaking to Aaj Tak, she said, “I told her to concentrate on the show (when Tunisha was hurt following her breakup with Sheezan). Sheezan had even slapped Tunisha. Tunisha had told her friends that Sheezan used to do drugs and that she was being forced to do it as well. She had started smoking. I want all the reports.”

Tunisha’s mom has accused Sheezan of abetting her daughter’s suicide. He’s currently under judicial custody. On Sunday, while speaking to the media, Vanita Sharma also denied allegations of controlling Tunisha’s money. In a press conference earlier, Sheezan’s family members claimed that the late actor’s finances were controlled by her mother and one Sanjeev Kaushal. They said Tunisha would ask her friends to lend her money.

SHEEZAN’S FAMILY USED TUNISHA, SAYS HER MOM VANITA SHARMA

Denying the same, Vanita said, “In the last 3-4 months, she was getting closer to his family. The entire family used Tunisha. Sheezan’s mother has claimed that I wouldn’t give her money. I gave her Rs 3 lakh in three months. You can see my statement.”

She added that she is not here to listen to stories or claims by people. Tunisha’s mom said she is fighting for justice here. “I am not going to spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter. I am not here to understand relationships. I am here to get justice. Sheezan and his entire family are involved in this. Tunisha was my life. She never concealed anything from me,” she said.

Tunisha, a 20-year-old actor died on December 24 on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few others.