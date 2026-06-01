Tusshar Kapoor remembers Kareena Kapoor’s confidence during Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai:

Recalling his time on the sets of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Tusshar Kapoor said he was amazed by Kareena Kapoor's confidence and screen presence from day one.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/tusshar-kapoor-remembers-kareena-kapoors-confidence-during-mujhe-kucch-kehna-hai-8432933/ Copy

Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor (PC- Instagram)

As Tusshar Kapoor celebrates 25 years in Bollywood, he looks back on his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and his experience working with Kareena Kapoor. The actor revealed that he was amazed by Kareena’s confidence and ease in front of the camera from the very beginning. Calling her fearless and self-assured, Tusshar said, “She’s like a hero.” He added that while Kareena already carried herself like an established star, he was still trying to find his footing as a newcomer, which made it difficult for them to connect initially due to their very different personalities.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor said she is one of the most entertaining actors he has ever worked with. He praised her confidence, saying she has always been fearless and comfortable in her own skin. According to Tusshar, Kareena’s self-belief and the way she presents herself are qualities many can learn from. He also admired her strong screen presence, noting that she brings a unique charm to every role she plays. Whether it’s a film or a character, Kareena carries herself with confidence and style. Tusshar added that she is among the few co-stars he has closely observed and genuinely admired throughout his career.

Tusshar Kapoor was amazed to see Kareena Kapoor

Recalling their early days together, Kapoor said he was amazed by the confidence and maturity Kareena showed with one film experience. “Maybe it comes from growing up watching Karisma Kapoor, or maybe it’s just her nature, but she has always been a very confident person,” he told India Today.

He also opened up about their early interactions during the making of the film, revealing that even though the two knew each other socially, it took them a while to connect on set because of their very different personalities.

Kareena Kapoor knew her lines so well, says Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar confessed that while he was a shy newcomer still trying to settle in, Kareena was already operating like a seasoned pro. “She knew her lines immediately, knew exactly how to face the camera without feeling afraid of it, and had complete familiarity with everyone on set, whether it was the spot boys or the crew members.

Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai was directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film was a remake of the 1998 Telugu hit Tholi Prema.