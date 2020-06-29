Jayaraj and Fenix death has created an outrage on social media with celebrities and netizens demanding justice for them and their family. Following the incident, five policemen including an inspector and two sub-inspectors have been suspended. Now, director Hari, who is known for making cop-centric films, condemned the custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and his son Fenix. He said that he regrets making films that glorified the police force. Also Read - #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Brutal Custodial Death of Father-Son Duo in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin Jolts India

As per News Minute, he wrote a letter dated June 28 which reads, “The only way for that is to punish all those involved with the highest sentence. The violation by some in the police force has brought dishonour upon the entire force. I am deeply saddened today for having made five films glorifying the police.”

Hari’s filmography that includes police force are Saamy (2009), Saamy Square (2018) as well as Singham series with Suriya in the lead.

Earlier, celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu condemned the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix.

This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix

It could’ve been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2020

This is tragic & absolute National Shame. It sends shivers down my spine even reading about it. We all must stand together against this barbaric brutality. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/Srn5GFaG7p — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 26, 2020

This is heartbreaking .I am disgusted. This kind of brutality is inhuman and no one has the right to treat another life in this manner .Makes me sick to the stomach. Strength to the family members of the deceased .This should not be tolerated. I demand #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/pPwC2ME8Vr — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 27, 2020

We go to the police when we are in danger. How can they BE the danger? Every single cop involved in their death needs to pay for this. I cannot imagine the pain the father and son went through. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 27, 2020

I am so so shocked and pained and to a large extent just unsure, how we have become such a horrible race.. This incident is so brutal, it actually breaks my heart.. Just not done💔💔 #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix https://t.co/YoMxSo8jW5 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) June 26, 2020

Heartbreaking to read about extreme police brutality. How can the force that is meant to protect citizens be so vindictive towards the citizens? So barbaric and so cruel. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) June 27, 2020

What happened to a father and son at the hands of those policemen is wrong at every human level and every single person irrespective of place of origin or political belief needs to stand up for them. It is plain horrific and wrong. DEMAND action. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 26, 2020

Beaten to death by the police in the times of a #pandemic .Is just the suspension of these policemen enough? Is nt there crime more heinous than those who were trying to make a livelihood? We are outraged by the extent of brutality… #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix #EveryLifeMatters — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 27, 2020



South Indian cinema actor Kajal Aggarwal also tweeted, “This is gut wrenching,sickening and intolerable.Cannot seem to fathom how we as a society are so sick in the head.We have to raise our voice NOW.Stand in support of #JayarajandFenix #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix cannot imagine the sorrow of the family.Heartfelt grief and condolence.”

This is gut wrenching,sickening and intolerable.Cannot seem to fathom how we as a society are so sick in the head.We have to raise our voice NOW.Stand in support of #JayarajandFenix #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix cannot imagine the sorrow of the family.Heartfelt grief and condolence pic.twitter.com/JGA4cXwGFP — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 27, 2020

Jayaraj and Bennick had been booked for not closing their mobile shop as per the lockdown norms on June 19. They were remanded to the custody and lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21. They died on June 23 in Kovilpatti hospital. Their relative alleged that they were severely thrashed at Sathankulam police station by police personnel.