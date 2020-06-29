Jayaraj and Fenix death has created an outrage on social media with celebrities and netizens demanding justice for them and their family. Following the incident, five policemen including an inspector and two sub-inspectors have been suspended. Now, director Hari, who is known for making cop-centric films, condemned the custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and his son Fenix. He said that he regrets making films that glorified the police force. Also Read - #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Brutal Custodial Death of Father-Son Duo in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin Jolts India
As per News Minute, he wrote a letter dated June 28 which reads, “The only way for that is to punish all those involved with the highest sentence. The violation by some in the police force has brought dishonour upon the entire force. I am deeply saddened today for having made five films glorifying the police.”
Hari’s filmography that includes police force are Saamy (2009), Saamy Square (2018) as well as Singham series with Suriya in the lead.
Earlier, celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu condemned the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix.
South Indian cinema actor Kajal Aggarwal also tweeted, “This is gut wrenching,sickening and intolerable.Cannot seem to fathom how we as a society are so sick in the head.We have to raise our voice NOW.Stand in support of #JayarajandFenix #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix cannot imagine the sorrow of the family.Heartfelt grief and condolence.”
Jayaraj and Bennick had been booked for not closing their mobile shop as per the lockdown norms on June 19. They were remanded to the custody and lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21. They died on June 23 in Kovilpatti hospital. Their relative alleged that they were severely thrashed at Sathankulam police station by police personnel.