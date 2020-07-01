Jayaraj and Fenix death has created an outrage on social media with celebrities and netizens demanding justice for them and their family. Veteran actor Rajinikanth condemned the police custodial deaths at Sathankulam. He demanded justice for the father-son duo in a tweet in Tamil and said that the police officers involved should not be spared. He wrote, “Even after killing the father and son brutally, which was opposed by the entire humanity, the cops had the audacity to disrespect the Magistrate. I was shocked by the behaviour of the cops. All involved should be punished”. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths Case: 'Enough Evidence of Assault,' Says Madras HC, Fears Tampering Before CBI Transfer



The Kovilapatti Judicial Magistrate had filed a detailed report on the 15-hour long investigation that he and his team conducted at the Sathankulam Police Station, where father-son duo Jayaraj and Fenix were tortured by the police. The magistrate also mentioned that he was not greeted and cops didn’t answer him properly.

The shocking incident happened on June 19, when 59-year-old P Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks (Fenix) were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam police in Tuticorin district for violating lockdown rules and keeping their mobile shop open beyond the permitted time. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

There are reports that say it is being alleged that they were brutally thrashed, sodomised and tortured by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths. Eyewitness has alleged that they were stripped naked, their knees were smashed and their chest hair was ripped out. That’s not it! They further claimed that the cops inserted metal objects into one of the victims’ rectum.

Popular Tamil cinema director G. Hari, who is known for making cop-centric films, condemned the custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and his son Fenix. He said that he regrets making films that glorified the police force.