TV actor Arjun Bijlani is an avid social media user, who often grabs attention for his interesting photos and videos. A day after his wife Neha Swami tested positive for COVID-19, he shared a video of himself undergoing the COVID-19 swab test. While in the caption he mentioned that he has tested negative, but as soon as the video went viral, fans and closed ones of the actor started commenting on his post. Arjun captioned the video: “Sucks !!! Good news -The rapid tests of ayaan me and my two helps are all negative.. will test again in 2 or 3 days . Thank you for all your wishes . Neha is fine .. keep us in your prayers . 🙏🙏🙏🙏” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Arjun Bijlani Says he felt Something Strange, Shares Last WhatsApp Chat With Him

Celebs and wished his wife speedy recovery. Arjun will go for another test in a few days. The family are home quarantined for the next 14 days. Also Read - Arjun Bijlani's Building Gets Sealed After Doctor's Family Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Actor Says 'I am Worried'

On Sunday, Bijlani revealed on that his wife tested positive for coronavirus. He wrote, “Hey guys my wife has tested positive for Covid-19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers (sic).”

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in a web series State if Siege: 26/11 as an NSG commando. He played Maj Nikhil Manikrishnan, who was based on Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan who died fighting terrorists in the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008.