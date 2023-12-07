Home

Entertainment

TV Actor Bhupinder Singh Kills Neighbour And Injures 3 Others in Bijnor, Arrested

TV Actor Bhupinder Singh Kills Neighbour And Injures 3 Others in Bijnor, Arrested

Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam Actor Bhupinder Singh is accused of Killing His Neighbour, Arrested in Bijnor. Read Details.

In a shocking incident, popular TV actor Bhupinder Singh who is known for ‘Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam’, ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, ‘Ek Haseena Thi’, has been charged with murder after he shot dead a man and injured three others in Bijnor, UP. The incident took place when Bhupinder wanted to cut trees to build a fence for his Bijnor farm. This decision to cut the trees led to a fight and Bhupinder’s indiscriminate firing left 23-year-old Govind Singh dead. Three of his family members, his parents Gurdeep Singh and Meerabai and his sibling were injured.

Trending Now

Bhupinder’s accomplices Gyan Singh, Jivan Singh and Gurjant Singh, who were armed with lathis during the incident of cutting of trees, were also arrested. All of them face charges under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (provocation) and 34 (criminal act by several persons) of the IPC. Three policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty.

You may like to read

Bhupinder had a licensed revolver which resulted in the death of a young man while three others were wounded. The deceased’s uncle reportedly registered a complaint against Bhupinder and his accomplices.

54-year-old actor has acted in popular TV serials like ‘Tere Sheher Mein’, ‘Kaala Tika’ and ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’. He began his career with the TV show ‘Jai Mahabharat’.

Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, while overseeing the case, admitted that the local police did not take the row seriously and three officers have been suspended. Even Meera Bai has reportedly said that despite complaining to the cops about the brewing conflict, no actions were taken by the local police.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.