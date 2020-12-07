Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar, who was fighting against coronavirus since a few weeks, has passed away. She was only 34. Her condition was very critical. Divya was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 and was in a serious condition as her oxygen level dropped to 71. Her mother had told a news portal that her daughter was on a ventilator and her condition was critical. Actors and Divya’s friends Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar took to social media to share condolences for the late actor. Also Read - South Africa vs England: 2nd ODI Postponed, Tour in Danger of Being Called Off

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote on Instagram, "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi…Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable…but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies… I will miss you divu and tu bhi jaant i thi i loved you and cared for you…Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi…God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend… Om shanty."



Shilpa Shirodkar, who had worked with Divya in Silsila Pyaar Ka wrote “Im so so so heartbroken. RIP my dearest divya.”

Divya’s brother Devashish took to social media to pay tribute to her. He shared a pic and wrote a heartbreaking caption. “Tere bina toh main b ek zinda shareer hu bas. Teri kami kaun puri karega ? Aaja na yaar firse ek baar 💔💔😭 Itnj jaldi thhodi jana tha 😭😭😭😭 I cant even type the goodbye words. Because tu toh meri badi hai na yaar. Kaise kategi ye zindagi ab ? I just wish tu mere aas paas rahe with peace ❤️❤️ I love you and i cant even express how much i will always do 🙏🏻🙏🏻 @divyabhatnagarofficial My celebrity,my motivator,my everything”, Dev’s caption.

Divya Bhatnagar had flown from Delhi to Mumbai to take care of her daughter after her husband Gagan left her to suffer in these times. She herself had said that her temperature for the last six days didn’t drop after which she bought an oximeter and got to know that her oxygen level had dropped to 71. “Divya had a temperature for the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71.

Divya Bhatnagar was known for her work in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish among others.

May her soul rest in peace.