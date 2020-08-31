Actor Gaurav Chopra, who is best known for his roles in TV shows Uttaran and Aisa Des Hai Mera, has lost his father. On Monday, Gaurav took to Instagram and confirmed the news. His mother breathed her last a few days ago. Gaurav’s parents had contracted Covid-19. Gaurav shared a heart-breaking post announcing the sad news. He wrote, “Shri Swatantra Chopra.My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. .Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was ? Don’t think so..

He continued, “An ideal father …it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him.. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son that’s the legacy I have inherited…loved and respected so so much more than I ever will..a celebrity in its true terms. As a child , me walking down the street or the market always knew that I was recognised as his son. By all. That the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son…was something that i was used to.. This : when he didn’t even know of their existence.

It was a regular affair to find some unknown person at our gates bringing along a guest who was looking for our house. All you had to say was “Chopra Saab’s house? ” And anybody in that vast radius would bring you to the correct place. The love ,warmth and generosity that he had .. the idealism, the strength…An ideal husband..devoted his entire existence towards making my mother better in these last four years. To the point of getting a desease trying to protect her and then leaving all of us to keep her company.. She left us on the 19th and he did on the 29 th..

10 days ..and they’re both gone.. A void , vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill…

Gaurav’s mother passed away due to cancer. She fought three years of non-stop chemo. The actor shared a post for his mom: “My mommy strongest !! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up ! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room . Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else..I can go on and on .about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source.. #MeriMaa was the strongest..”

Gaurav Chopra was last seen in Sanjivani as Navratan (NV) Singh.

May their soul rest in peace!