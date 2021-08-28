Mumbai: The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) has recently arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit in connection with a drug case. As per the report, the NCB recovered MD and charas from Gaurav’s residence after a raid. He was arrested in connection with actor Ajaz Khan’s interrogation in the same case. During Ajaz’s interrogation, Gaurav’s name was cropped up as it has been alleged that Gaurav Dixit had supplied the drugs to Ajaz Khan.Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and Other Tollywood Actors Summoned By ED In Drugs Case

Dixit's home in Lokhandwala in Andheri was searched at the time and drugs were seized, the official added.

Gaurav Dixit had been on the run for nearly four months. Both Ajaz Khan and Gaurav Dixit have a direct connection with Shadab Batata, who was arrested by the NCB with drugs worth Rs 2 crores in the month of March. Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, "In the Shadab Batata case we have already arrested four people including Ajaz Khan and therefore Gaurav becomes very crucial as far as the network is concerned. We have also recovered drugs from his house."

Meanwhile, Ajaz’s bail plea has been rejected by the court. Speaking to ETimes, Wankhede said, “The bail has been rejected by the honorary NDPS court as the charges against him are serious.”

Ajaz Khan was arrested under sections 8C, 27A, 28, 29, and 32 of the NDPS act and has remained in jail for over four months now.