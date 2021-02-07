New Delhi: TV actor and model Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn videos on a website. She will be produced before a court in Mumbai today, reported news agency ANI. The development comes after three people alleged filed a complaint alleging that they were forced to act in porn films. Also Read - Television Actor Gehana Vasisth Hospitalised After She Suffers Heart Attack During Shoot, Extremely Critical

Speaking to a leading portal, a senior officer of the Mumbai Police informed that she has shot 87 porn videos and posted them on her websites, which require a subscription to watch.

"Those who have subscribed to the channel have to pay Rs 2000", Times of India quoted the officer as saying.

Who is Gehana Vasisth?

Gehana Vasisth (born Vandana Tiwari) is an Indian actor, model, and television presenter. She has worked for several brands as a model. She came into the limelight when was crowned as Miss Asia Bikini.

She had polled the maximum number of votes in an online contest and was selected as the bikini model to represent India.

Recently, Vasisth was seen in ALT Balaji’s Gandii Baat.