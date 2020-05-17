Actor Manmeet Grewal, popular for his performance in Sab TV show Aadat Se Majboor, hung himself from a ceiling fan on Friday night. The actor was living with his wife in Khargar and was under financial stress due to loss of work during COVID-19 times. In an interview with Spotboye, Manmeet’s friend Manjit Singh talked about the entire incident. He revealed that Manmeet’s wife was cooking when he closed the door of his room and used a chair to hang himself from the fan. Also Read - Migrant Labourer Allegedly Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself at Quarantine Centre in Chhattisgarh

He said, “He was very normal that evening, went to his room and locked it from inside. That time his wife was in the kitchen making food. When she heard the noise of a chair, she rushed to the bedroom and held him. She screamed a lot for the help and neighbours did come hearing the noise but no one came forward to help or get him down.” Manjit added that the neighbours who gathered at the flat kept staring at his friend and recorded videos instead of helping his wife bring him down. He said most people feared that Manmeet had coronavirus and they refused to touch his body. “He had hung himself with a dupatta but no one was ready to touch him or cut the dupatta, fearing he was suffering from Corona. Then a peon came and he cut the dupatta and took him down.” Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Personnel Commits Suicide by Shooting Self With Service Rifle

Manjit also said it was after two hours of delay that the ambulance came and he was declared dead at the hospital. Manmeet’s family in Punjab attended the funeral through a video call. Also Read - Delhi Doctor Suicide Case: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Arrested, Interrogation Underway

May his soul rest in peace!