Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actor Ratan Rajput recently took to Instagram to share an emotional video where she talked about visiting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Patna house and meeting his father KK Singh. Ratan shared her experience meeting Sushant's father and said, "I was feeling weak and low for the past few days, but after meeting uncle I feel hopeful and strong." She called him (Sushant's father) different for holding himself during a hard time.

Ratan said she visited Sushant's home to support his family, instead, uncle surprised her by giving the courage to deal with her own crisis. She further said that whenever I'll visit Patna, she will make sure to meet uncle.

Ratan Rajput captioned the video as, "#justiceforsushant Back to my normal life…because it's life. Thank you Uncle (Sushant's father) 🙏 I am praying and leaving justice in God's hands because he is always watching. #ultimatejusticeisingodshands #ripsushant".

Watch Ratan Rajput’s video here:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left many unanswered questions in the minds like was it a suicide or a murder? Fans and loved ones of the actor debate of nepotism in the industry. BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari also paid his last respects to the actor. He has also demanded a CBI probe in the matter. He also mentioned that it is extremely difficult for outsiders to make their mark in Bollywood due to nepotism.