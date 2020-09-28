Television actor Sanjay Choudhary who is currently seen as Kamlesh in Zee5’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares a shocking video message on his social media handle, revealing that he was threatened and looted by goons at Mira Road, in broad daylight. In a video, Sanjay narrates the whole incident that how a group of men extorted money from him when he was traveling from Mira Road, Mumbai to his show’s set in Naigaon at around 2:30 PM. Sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned it as, “Guys Plz be aware. This is actually happened with me criminals doesn’t care who you are.” Reacting to the post shared by the Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actor, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang commented, “Bro takecare… and you are really brave for sharing this.” Also Read - Himani Shivpuri Tests COVID-19 Positive, Requests People Who Has Come in Contact to Get Themselves Tested

Sanjay Choudhary can be heard saying, "I was on the road towards Naigaon, when a man on a scooter approached my car and started banging on the window, hurling abuses at the same time. He made me pull over and asked me to roll down the window. As soon as I did that, he put his hand inside the car, opened the door and got inside. He snatched my mobile and told me that my car had banged into his two-wheeler, causing damages worth `20,000. He claimed that his hand was also injured in the accident. Soon, two-three other men joined him. They wanted me to withdraw `20,000 from the ATM and give them."

Sanjay Choudhary is winning hearts with his performance and acting skills in the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.