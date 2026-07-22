TV actor Sehban Azim injured during police lathi-charge at CJP protest: ‘They hit us, hand is swollen’

Television actor Sehban Azim has alleged that he suffered injuries during the police lathi-charge at the CJP protest in Delhi. The actor shared his account of the incident, claiming he was struck while trying to protect others amid the chaos.

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Sehban Azim at CJP protest (PC: Instagram)

Television actor Sehban Azim has spoken out after claiming he was injured during the police lathi-charge at the CJP protest in Delhi. Known for his roles in popular shows such as Tujhse Hai Raabta, Bepannaah, and Dill Mill Gayye, the actor said he attended the demonstration to support students but ended up caught in the middle of the confrontation. His account has now added a celebrity voice to the wider conversation surrounding the events that unfolded during the protest, with several public figures also reacting online. Here’s what Sehban Azim revealed what he saw at the CJP protest in Delhi and what we know so far.

Sehban Azim shares he was injured during police action

TV actor Sehban Azim said he was present at the CJP-led protest in Delhi on July 20, 2026, when the situation escalated with two of his two female friends from Mumbai. Speaking about the incident to Mid-Day, the actor alleged that police began using force before protesters could reach the demonstration site. He also revealed he was trying to shield two female friends when police personnel repeatedly struck him with batons. He alleged that he sustained injuries to his hand, arms and legs, leaving one of his hands swollen. He said, “It was an extremely heartbreaking sight to witness. I went for the protest to support the students, and my two female friends from Mumbai had also come. I got hit while I was saving them from the lathi there. My hand has been swollen. They hit me a few times on my arm, legs and all.”

Police trapped us and started hitting us: Sehban Azim

The actor further revealed, “We didn’t even get to reach inside Jantar Mantar where the protest was actually happening. The police had put barricades all around and trapped us in the middle and started hitting us. They weren’t even bothered who they were hitting, be it young kids, women, nobody.”

In his statement, Sehban described the use of force as deliberate and said the crowd had little opportunity to move away once the police action began. His claims have not been independently verified, and Delhi Police has presented a different account of the clashes. He said, “It felt like the whole lathi-charge was deliberate. They just wanted all of us to go from there.”

Sehban Azim speaks about hardships faced by students

Sehban Azim said many students had travelled long distances by train and bus to participate in the protest. He claimed that several of them came from financially weak backgrounds and had made significant sacrifices to voice their concerns. Azim also alleged that many protesters were left injured during the clashes.

The protest witnessed clashes between students and police after participants attempted to march towards Parliament. Authorities have said that protesters tried to breach security barricades and that several police personnel were injured during the confrontation. Reports also stated that tear gas and lathi-charge were used as tensions escalated.

On the other hand, several protesters and participants have alleged that excessive force was used against the crowd. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who was also present during the demonstration, claimed she witnessed students and young women being lathi-charged despite what she described as a peaceful gathering.