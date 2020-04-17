TV actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have welcomed their first child, a baby girl on April 15, 2020. Smriti simply made the announcement about the arrival of her princess along with a photo, the two are holding onto their baby girl while looking at each other, and it is adorable. Sharing the news with her followers, Smriti took to Instagram. “Our princess has arrived… 15.04.2020,” she wrote. Also Read - Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Actress Smriti Khanna Falls While Taking a Selfie, Watch Funny Video

Along with it, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor also shared a picture that shows the couple holding the newborn in their arms. Reacting to the post, fans and friends showered them with congratulatory wishes. Actress Dia Mirza commented: "Oh yaaay! so so happy. This is the best news. Can't wait to meet our angel." Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: "So happy for you guys. Lots of blessings for our princess. Welcome to the parent gang."

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Bubble a few days before the delivery, Smriti informed that she was pretty upset that her parents won't be able to make it to the baby birth due to the lockdown. She said, "My parents stay in Delhi and they are so excited about their first grandchild. They were about to surprise me and told Gautam that when I go to labour to call them and they will take flight and will surprise me before I deliver. Now, that can't happen and even after the flights start operating, it's very risky that hey directly come and meet the baby. That made me sad but it's okay. Safety comes first."

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Times after the delivery, Gaurav shared his experience amid coronavirus lockdown. He informed, “W had taken every precaution during Smriti’s pregnancy, and now the baby is here, we will be very careful”. However, both the actors think it is difficult to keep the baby in isolation away from their families.

Gautam is all praise for the doctors. He said, “There were false alarms and we would panic, but the doctors were always one phone call away. A doctor also came every week to teach us how to take care of the baby”.

Smriti and Gautam got married in 2017. They have worked together in the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.