TV Actress Nilu Kohli’s Husband Harminder Singh Kohli Dies After Slipping in Bathroom

TV actress Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh Kohli was found dead in the bathroom on March 24 afternoon.

TV actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli died on March 24 after slipping in bathroom at his Mumbai home. Harminder was doing absolutely fine. On Friday, when he returned from Gurudwara, he apparently went to the bathroom. When he did not return, the helper went to check for him and found him lying on the floor of the bathroom. At the time of the death, only helper was there at home. Harminder was taken to the hospital, but it was too late. Nilu and Harminder’s daughter Sahiba confirmed the news to ETimes and said, “Yes, it is true. It happened this afternoon. It was a sudden death. The last rites will happen two days from now as my brother is in the Merchant Navy and we are waiting for him. My mom is not in a good condition. She was out for some work when the incident happened.”

Nilu’s friend also told the news portal, the incident happened around 1:30 pm when the helper was cooking lunch.

Last month, Nilu Kohli celebrated Harminder’s birthday and she also shared it on her Instagram.

Nilu Kohli is known for her work in Dil Kya Kare, Jogi, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

May his soul rest in peace.

