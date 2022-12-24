TV Actress Tunisha Sharma Hangs Herself To Death On TV Show Set

She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, said the police.

TV Actress Tunisha Sharma Dies By Suicide On Show Set

New Delhi: TV actress Tunisha Sharma on Saturday committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial, news agency ANI reported. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, said the police.

Tunisha, who played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, also featured in films like ‘Fitoor’ and ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

The actress was shooting for her TV show, Ali Baba Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She apparently ended her life on the set, in the make-up room at Naigaon.

Actress Tunisha Sharma was known for her roles in popular TV serials like ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and ‘Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul’ among others.

Before committing suicide, Tunisha shared her photo on social media from the sets, writing, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop.”

Tunisha Sharma’s Last Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Tunisha played the role of young Katrina Kaif in both ‘Fitoor’ and ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.