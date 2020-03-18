Bollywood with the rest of the world is on lockdown amid the Coronavirus scare. Celebs are getting more active on social media with QnA sessions, TikTok videos and unseen pics to kill time to interact more with fans along with maintaining social-distancing. Mouni Roy recently shared a series of pictures where she wrote, “Can’t go out doesn’t mean you can’t order the yum yums from @bombaycanteenauh ; The cleanest kitchen with high street Indian food … so proud of my sister @anishavarma ❤️💛 #besafe #disinfect #stayclosetoyourcloseones #THROWBACKbutmunchingathome”. Also Read - Mouni Roy Goes Bold in Hot Blue Bikini as She Flaunts Her Perfect Washboard Abs, Throwback Pictures go Viral

Wearing a multi-coloured checked dress, Mouni Roy looks in her comfortable wear. She cannot go out amid the Coronavirus scare but, yes she can order food online. In the pics, she can be seen pampering herself with yummy food. Of course, the hotshot is looking way too cute and her pics are already flooded with praises.

Have a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram @anishavarma photography An @appapop dress and @bombaycanteenauh food #throwbacktowhenwecouldstepout A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Mar 18, 2020 at 2:45am PDT

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture Brahmāstra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on December 4, 2020, and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Mouni was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani-starrer Made In China. She has also been roped in for Aamir Khan-starrer Mogul which is being helmed by Subhash Kapoor and is based on the life of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. The films will also star Gulshan Grover.