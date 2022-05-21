Karan Kundrra Buys Swanky Flat in Bandra: Actor Karan Kundrra is going on a roller coaster ride with all the reasons to rejoice and cherish the moment. The Lock Upp jailer just bought a grandeur new flat in Bandra worth Rs 14 Cr. The actor is mostly in the news for his love life with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash has added a new flavour to the gossip mills craving for spicy updates.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Reacts to Wedding Plans With Tejasswi Prakash: 'Har Interview Mein Mere Upar Phenk Deti Hai'

Check out this fun post by Karan on his Instagram handle: Also Read - Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi Are All Set to Tie The Know in July - See Instagram Post!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)



Varun Singh, founder of SquareFeatIndia.com, and Square Feet India Dot com, a real estate news portal, confirmed the development. Varun said, “Documents accessed by us show that the flat bought by Karan Kundrra is located on the 12th floor of the building named 81 Aureate located in Bandra. Kundra paid ₹14 crore for the apartment.” Apart from the flat the actor will also have access to three car parks in the building. A stamp duty of ₹81.81 lakh was paid for the registration, which took place on May 13, 2022. The area of the apartment bought by the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up is 5238 sq ft. Also Read - Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Trends Big After Fulfilling Promise of Meeting Acid Attack Survivor

The lavish high-rise tower in the centre of Bandra is considered to be a luxury experience. Earlier, cricketer Prithvi Shaw had bought a house in the same building. Shaw has an apartment on the 8th floor for ₹10.5 crore. As the name suggests, 81 Aureate has 81 luxurious flats spaced out in 26 floors.

For more updates, check out this space at India.com.