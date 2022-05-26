Urfi Javed Slams Rahul Vaidya For ‘Sexualising Woman’s Body: Actor Urfi Javed, known for her hot and sexy photoshoots is also fearless when it comes to expressing herself with bold and sensational statements. Urfi took to her Instagram stories to call out singer Rahul Vaidya for objectifying women in his new song Naughty Balam. Urfi accused Rahul for being a hypocrite as the latter had taken a sly dig at Urfi in a tweet where he referred to the Big Boss OTT contestant’s bold and revealing outfits. Rahul hadn’t taken Urfi’s name but the latter launched a direct attack on the singer by sharing video clip of his new song in her Instagram stories.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant - Urfi Javed Party And Dance to 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai,' Fans Say, 'Sangati Ka Asar’ - Watch Viral Videos

Urfi Accuses Rahul of Sexualising Women!

In the music video, Naughty Balam actor Nyrraa Banerji can be seen sporting bikinis at the beach while Rahul sings by the sea shore. Urfi shared the clip from the song and captioned her Instagram story as, "Sexualising a woman's body for your benefit but when she chooses to sexualise it herself and wear and post whatever she wants it bothers people! #hypocricy." Rahul had earlier tweeted about Urfi's hot and tempting pictures and her recent post seems a response to the sly jibe the singer took on her.

Check out the tweet by Rahul taking a dig at Urfi:

I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. 🐒 God bless us — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 11, 2022

Urfi Deleted Her Instagram Story!

Rahul wrote in his tweet, “I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. God bless us.” Rahul, however, has not yet responded to the criticism. But Urfi has now deleted her Instagram story.

Naughty Balam has been sung by Rahul and Nikhita Gandhi and is composed by Javed Mohsin.

