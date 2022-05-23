Mumbai: It’s been a year since Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s separation. The dispute between them escalated when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested following Nisha’s complaint of domestic abuse. However, Karan, who was released on bail on June 1 later claimed that Nisha had hurt herself and is making false allegations against him of having an extramarital affair. Karan also revealed that Nisha did this so that she can demand huge alimony. Recently, Karan Mehra has come forward to share his side of the story to the media where he has accused Nisha of an extramarital affair.Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Bashes Anjali Arora For Age-Shaming Nisha Rawal And Payal Rohatgi

Talking to E-Times, Karan Mehra accused his estranged wife Nisha Rawal of cheating. He said, "Even today a man is living in my house. For the last 11 months, that person has been staying in my house. He has entered my house, leaving his wife and children."

Karan's claims have come as a big shock as he added how Nisha and her boyfriend have snatched away his properties, cars, and businesses. He also told the portal how this man abandoned his wife and children to live with Nisha.

Karan also revealed that Nisha’s friends, who supported her including Rohit Verma and Munisha Khatwani, are no longer there with her.

Last year, Nisha reacted to Karan’s allegation and said, “I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of Yeh Rishta. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials.”