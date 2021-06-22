Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the oldest and most popular comedy shows in India that runs on SAB TV. The show revolves around the Gada family which consists of uneducated businessman, Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Jethalal’s wife, Daya, and their naughty son, Tipendra Gada living in Gokuldham society. The main lead actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has recently revealed some shocking details about the show and casts that will definitely surprise you. Also Read - TRP Report Week 23: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Slips To No. 5 | Full List

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal surprises fans by sharing star casts details

Dilip Joshi spilled beans about Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chachaji. He revealed that in TMKOC, he is a serious kinda person but in real life, Amit is the most mischievous person. According to Dilip, Amit and Kavi Kumar Azad (Hathibhai) were a team when it came to playing pranks. He said, "Bahut mazedaar hai Amit. Maine jo last do play kiye the usme bhi woh mere saath the. Theater bhi hamne saath kiya hai."

Dilip Joshi shares how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed more than 3000 episodes.

Dilip Joshi also mentioned Ambika aka Komal Bhabhi, Sonalika aka Madhavi Bhide, and Mandarji aka Bhide are very punctual. Dilip Joshi added, "Puri team bahut jyada disciplined aur dedicated hai. Tabhi toh 3000 se jyada episode kar paye nahi to nahi ho sakta tha."

Jethalal revealed the reason that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running successfully for so many years is because there are no ego clashes between the star casts and everyone is down to earth.

Dilip Joshi shared his equation with old Tappu aka Bhavya Gandhi and the current Tappu aka Raj Anadkat. He said that he shares a good relationship with both but has very good bonding with old Tappu since the boy grew up before them.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s upcoming episodes will show the entire Gokuldham society members will reach Rang Tarang Resort to congratulate Popatlal, Jethalal, and the team. The men plan a secret party for everyone. Gokuldham residents find out about success of mission Kala Kauwa.