Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Wild card entries are about to enter the house tonight – Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi will have some fun session with the contestants as they promote their latest song. The housemates will be asked to nominate one contestant each from the wild card entries and then Salman Khan will throw a major twist in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Asim Riaz Rejected To Enter The Controversial House as 'Toofani Senior'

Check out the major highlights of the house:

Salman Trolls Jasmin Bhasin: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 24 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Major Highlights: Salman Khan Slams Rubina Dilaik, Exposes Jaan Kumar Sanu

Salman says that Jasmin Bhasin needs to put forward her opinion in the house. Rubina Dilaik backs Salman’s opinion. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Wears a Floral Gown with Plunging Neckline as She Promotes Naach Meri Rani on Bigg Boss 14

Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi In The House:

Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi enter the house and shake leg on their popular song ‘Nach Meri Rani’. Salman welcome both the artists and congratulate them for their success in their career. Salman then introduces Guru and Nora to the contestants and roll a fun session and asks the boys of the house to tell who is their ‘Rani’ in the house. Rahul Vaidya says that his ‘Dil Ki Rani’ is Nikki Tamboli. However, she denies it. Jaan also says that his ‘Dil Ki Rani’ is Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan says that there is ‘No Dil Ki Rani’ for him in the house.

Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit Enter The House:

Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh set the stage on fire with their power-packed performance. Kavita Kaushik talks about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia heated argument in the last week when they stood very close to each other. She says it looked like that will break into a Kiss. The trio will enter as freshers and will compete with the confirmed contestants to bag confirmed contestant tag.

Salman Asks Contestants To Nominate The Freshers To Send Them To Red Zone:

Nikki Tamboli takes Naina’s Name

Abhinav Takes Shardul’s game

Jaan nominates Shardul

Jasmin nominates Naina

Rahul takes Naina’s name

Nishant takes Shardul’s name

Pavitra Punia nominates Naina

Eijaz nominates Shardul

Rubina takes Kavita’s name

Kavika Kaushik Becomes The Captain of The House:

After Rubina received just one vote to enter the red zone, she becomes the captain of the house. Since, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit received equal number of votes, they enter into the green zone.