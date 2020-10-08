Actor Aly Goni, who has been linked with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin, shared a clip from the show in which his rumoured girlfriend is seen talking to Sidharth Shukla. Now those who are watching the show would know how Jasmin and Sidharth’s chemistry has created a stir around. In the clip, the two Bigg Boss 14 housemates are seen discussing Shehnaaz Gill‘s transformation and her weight loss journey. Aly shared the clip to highlight how those spreading relationship rumours about Jasmin and Sidharth should take a cue from their conversation about Shehnaaz and be assured that there’s nothing brewing between them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai Takes Sly Dig at Sidharth Shukla, Gives Big Shout Out To Nikki Tamboli Over 'Aisi Ladki' Remark

Sidharth and Shenaaz impressed the audience of Bigg Boss 13 with their lovely chemistry. The duo even did a music video together after the show and continued to entertain the audience. While they have not said anything officially in the media, their fans claim that they are secretly dating and in head over heels in love with each other. Therefore, when the rumours of Jasmin and Sidharth surfaced, the SidNaaz fans retaliated with angry memes. However, seems like there's nothing to worry for the fans as Sid and Jasmin seem like good friends and the latter doesn't even hesitate in bringing Shehnaaz in conversations.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Aly wrote, "And they r talking about shehnaz and yes aly ko pasand hai woh hahah Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Ken u r actually best in styling Face throwing a kiss #bb14" (sic)

And they r talking about shehnaz and yes aly ko pasand hai woh hahah 😍 Ken u r actually best in styling 😘 #bb14 pic.twitter.com/EE7hrOIemn — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 8, 2020

Aly also tweeted about the rumours of Jasmin and Sidharth’s linkup. He said that the actor was just doing a task when she was asked to impress Sid in a game inside the house. Aly wrote, “Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best Red heart and she giving her best Red heart #bb14” (sic)

Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best ❤️ and she giving her best ❤️ #bb14 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the fun has just begun in Bigg Boss 14 and arguments have started taking a shape. While Sidharth had a huge argument with Gauahar Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin also indulged in a verbal fight. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!