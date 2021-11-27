Mumbai: Making headlines, ruling social media, and leaving fans stunned with her fashion choices is not new for television actor Urfi Javed. The actor’s love for bizarre outfits is known to all and each time she steps out, her outfit catches all the attention. While Urfi is often trolled on social media regarding the same, one must also note that Bigg Boss OTT fame has stepped up the hotness quotient time and again. Whether it was a black cut-out dress or a front cut-out neckline hoodie, check out these five outfits by Urfi Javed which have set the trend this season.Also Read - Urfi Javed Opens Up On Trolling She Faced After Wearing a Black Cut-Out Dress | This Is What She Says

Urfi Javed’s black cut-out dress:

Urfi was recently spotted in a black cut-out dress that left everyone stunned. While Urfi looked absolutely hottest in this outfit, fans called it 'weird and bizarre'. It was also alleged that the outfit was a copy of Kendall Jenner's recent outfit. However, Urfi broke silence on the same and said that she looks hotter than Kendall in this dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Hot Bod And Sexy Waist in Floral Red-White Saree, Fans Say ‘Gajab’- Watch

Urfi Javed’s front open cut-out neckline hoodie:

Recently, Urfi took to social media and shared a video in which she can be seen clad in a pink hoodie which is front open. She looked stunning and was seen flaunting her outfit by doing a catwalk. "In love with this sequin open hoodie!" Urfi wrote while sharing the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed’s black top with a twist:

This is another of Urfi’s jaw-dropping looks which set social media on fire. In these pictures, Urfi can be seen posing in a barely-there blacktop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed’s strange crop top:

Crop tops are common, for Urfi to wear them, there has to be something interesting! In these pictures, Urfi can be seen wearing a denim crop top/jacket that gave a sneak peek of her light pastel coloured bra. However, her look was not appreciated by netizens who called it ‘disgusting’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Urfi Javed’s animal print bralette:

In these pictures, Urfi Javed looks hottest as she poses in a super hot animal print bralette and matching print skirt. The actor accessorised her look with big earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s sense of fashion and her bold looks?