Mumbai: Daily soaps may have stereotyped saas-bahu relationships, but there is one show that's breaking these stereotypes at several levels – Anupamaa. The show is widely popular and is ruling TRP charts for months. It enjoys massive popularity and its characters have become household names. The show has managed to win the hearts of the audience with its unique storyline.

On one hand, the makers of the show presented how Anupama is bravely living life after her husband cheated on her. On the other hand, it also shows how the relationship between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law is not always bitter. Therefore, making Anupama and Kinjal different from any other saas-bahu jodi on television. While Anupama has always accepted Kinjal as her daughter, Kinjal too made sure she reciprocates the love she gets.

5 Times Anupama-Kinjal Set Saas-Bahu Goals:

1. When Kinjal Backs Anupama, Questions Her Mom Rakhi

During their stay in the resort, Rakhi Dave asked Kinjal to accept Kavya and not to favour Anupama. However, Kinjal gives it back to her saying she will not tolerate any kind of misbehaviour with her family.

2. When Kinjal Apologised Anupama For Misbehaving With Her

There was tension in the Shah family after Kavya instigated Kinjal against Anupamaa, therefore creating differences between the two. However, Kinjal was quick to realise her mistake and apologise to Anupama.

3. When Anupama Warned Paritosh Not To Be Dominating With Kinjal

During one of the episodes, Paritosh lashed out at Kinjal and asked her to quit her job. While Paritosh was dominating over Kinjal, Anupama warned him not to behave like this with Kinjal ever again. “Patni, pati ke saath chalti hai. Ise apne peeche chalane ke koshish mat kar,” Anupama had said.

4. When Kinjal Refuses To Leave Shah Residence

Recently, Paritosh expressed his desire to leave the Shah residence and stay away from the family. However, Kinjal refused for the same and remained adamant about her decision. She said that she cannot leave her ‘mummy’ and family alone.

5. Anupama Assures Kinjal That She Will Not Be Another Anupama

During one of the episodes, Kinjal had alleged that if she manages all the household work, she will ultimately have to leave her job. While Kinjal was upset with the same, Anupama assured her that she will never have to quit her job for household work. “Tum doosri Anupama nahi banoge,” Anupama had said.