Anupamaa actor Tassnim Sheikh essays the role of Rakhi Dave in the show. Despite her negative role, fans love her strong statements for the Shah family. Though she is playing a grey character, her role has many shades. From being a loving mother to being a nosy relative of the Shahs, Rakhi definitely has made her place in the show.

Speaking about being typecast as a negative role actor, she told TellyChakkar, "A negative role is a negative role. But it depends on the actor on how he/she portrays that role on-screen and does justice to it. It all depends on how the actor performs and on what level. An actor needs to shape up the character to make it look different. None of my negative characters has matched to date. Each of them is different. A negative character doesn't have just one trait."

Here We Bring You Some Of Her Strong Yet Taunting Dialogues From The Show:

Remember when Vanraj ran away from the house after receiving the final divorce date and the constant pestering of Kavya to marry him.

"Mai aur meri saamdhan aksar baate karte hai

Samdhi ji hote to aisa kehte

Samdhi ji hote to waisa kehte”

When Washing Machine broke down and Rakhi Dave ordered a new washing machine

“Bina Washing Machine Hee Sab Ko Dho Diyaa”

When Rakhi Dave went to the resort only to have some ‘entertainment’ during Vanraj-Kavya’s wedding

“Oopsie Daisy! Samdhiji abhi bhi mein apni hone wali samdhan aur appki hone wali biwi se milkar aayi hu. She is So excited for the shaadi but aap kuch khaas kush nazar nahi aa rahe hai. Kyun?”

Rakhi Dave taunts Vanraj over his wedding with Kavya

“Divorce se aap bhaag chuke hai, kahin aisa toh nahi shaadi se pehele bhi bhagne ka irada hai aapka?”

Rakhi Dave speaks her true intentions

“Aapki aur kavya ki shaadi kal ho na ho but ek baat pakki hai entertainment bohot hone wala hai. Let’s have some fun tonight Mr Shah.”

When Rakhi Dave Taunts Kavya For Planning To Put Colour On Vanraj First On Holi

“Kavya, ghar wale toh bahar hai phir bahar wale andar kyun jaa rahe hai?”

Remember when Rakhi Dave bombarded on Shah family for making Kinjal do household chores

“Yeh aag bhale Kavya ne bhadhkai Ho but lagayi aapki ladli Anupama ne hai”

Meanwhile, Tassnim Sheikh has featured in shows such as Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dastaan-E-Ishq – Salim Anarkali, Kumkum, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, among others.