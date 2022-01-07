Mumbai: The ‘Ticket To Finale’ task in Bigg Boss 15 has created differences between love birds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The latest promo released by Colors TV shows that Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Abhijeet Bichukale are trying hard to enter the finale week. As a part of the task, Tejasswi was supposed to debate with Shamita Shetty. However, she decides not to argue and alleges that VIP members Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant do not want her to win. Following this, Karan Kundrra also supports Shamita Shetty saying, “Main kehta hu ke Shamita ne apne aap ko defend kiya hai (Shamita has defended herself).”Also Read - COVID-19 Scare In Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Falls Ill, Other Inmates Also Undergo RT-PCR Tests | Reports

While this breaks Tejasswi‘s heart, Rakhi Sawant took this as an opportunity to taunt her. In the promo, Rakhi can be heard saying, “Kya Kundrra ne support kiya hai Shamita ko, wow! Aaj Shamita, Shamita Kundrra ho gaye (Wow! Karan supports Shamita. Now Shamita is Shamita Kundrra).” Following this, Tejasswi asks Karan if he has also started blushing with his name being associated with Shamita. However, the actor leaves saying “What the fu** is this.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Date and Time Revealed? Here's What We Know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The developments in the house break down Tejasswi Prakash, who can be later heard saying that she will play all alone in the show.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the tentative grand finale date for Bigg Boss 15 is January 16, 2022. Contestants who have already won the ‘Ticket To Finale’ are Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant.

