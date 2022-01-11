Mumbai: Days after television couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh officially got divorced, the actor has now broken silence on the same. Speaking to The Times of India, Aamir said that he only wishes well for Sanjeeda and for their daughter. “I would not want to comment on any news that is out. I just want to keep it simple and clean. I only wish well for Sanjeeda and my little one,” he said.Also Read - Sanjeeda Shaikh Gives Tough Competition to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Oozes Oomph on Oo Antava in Black Dress

However, Sanjeeda refused to comment on the matter saying she only wishes to make her daughter proud with her work. “I would not want to comment on this. I am just focusing on making my child feel proud of my work and that will happen soon,” she told The Times of India. Also Read - Sanjeeda Shaikh Goes Sultry In Bold Cut-Out Neckline Dress, Fans Are Bowled Over With Her Sexy Look | Watch

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were married for nine long years. They tied the knot in 2012 after dating each other for a long time. The reports of trouble in their marriage first made headlines in 2020. Earlier, a source cited by Hindustan Times said, “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.” The custody of their daughter, Ayra, has been given to Sanjeeda. Also Read - Harman Baweja’s Wedding Baraat: Raj Kundra, Ashish Chowdhry, Aamir Ali Dance Their Hearts Out on Dhol – Watch Videos

Aamir and Sanjeeda also worked in several television shows. The two were also seen together in the 2014 show titled Ek Hasina Thi. Aamir and Sanjeeda were also the winners of Nach Baliye Season 3.