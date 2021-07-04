Mumbai: A day after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced divorce, they have now released a video message for their fans. In the video, Aamir and Kiran can be seen holding hands assuring their fans that they are happy. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce: ‘Aamir Ji Aap Mere Baare Mein Kya Sochte Hai’

"Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family)," Aamir said in the video. Aamir further mentioned that even though the relationship is changed, they stand with one another. "Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed, but we are still together. Don't take it otherwise)," he said.

Aamir and Kiran announced the news of their separation on Saturday and issued a joint statement mentioning that they will co-parent the son Azad Rao Khan. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the statement read.

Aamir Khan married film director Kiran Rao in 2005. He was previously married to Reena Dutta for fifteen years. However, they decided to part ways in 2002.