Actor Aamna Sharif took to Instagram to talk about a COVID hero who has been working tirelessly for others while staying away from his family for the last four months. The actor was recently tested for the coronavirus after her co-star from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan announced that he had contracted COVID-19. Revealing that she is safe from the virus, Aamna first thanked all his fans for praying for her safety and then talked about the man who came to test her for the virus. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Aamna Sharif Aka Komolika’s Staff Tested Positive, Her Reports Are Negative

In her Instagram stories, Aamna wrote how she was fortunate to meet a person who inspired her to respect more people in these difficult times. The popular actor mentioned that a person named Dipesh Vadodia came to test her for the coronavirus recently and she got to know how he has been living away from his newborn daughter for the last four months to protect her against the virus. Aamna added that Dipesh only gets to see her newborn child on video calls and she was totally taken aback when she talked to his family members. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan Shuts Down Fans For Comparing New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif With Her

Aamna’s Instagram post read, “I met a SUPERHUMAN yesterday… The guy who came to do my COVID-19 Mr Dipesh Vadodia tests who has been at his job since the last 4 months testing people. In the process he has stayed away from his new born daughter since the last 4 months. He only communicates with his family on video calls. On my request he made me speak with his family and my heart literally sank when I spoke with them. He according to me is the true HERO in today’s times who is doing his job and sacrificing being away from his family. A genuine brave soul @dipeshvadodia Immense Respect.” (sic)

More powers to our COVID-19 heroes!