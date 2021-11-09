Anupamaa Episode Today News: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, fans finally saw the confrontation scene between Vanraj and Anuj Kapadia at the end of which the latter confessed his feelings for Anupama, leaving her stunned and helpless. However, before that, a different side of Anupama was seen when she opened up and mentioned how she would never want to live without her friend Anuj. When Toshu comes to her house and insults her while also blaming Anuj for screwing her happiness and ruining her relationships, Anupama tries to console a shattered Anuj by telling him that she would never want him to leave her.Also Read - Anupamaa: Not Rupali Ganguly But THIS Actor Was Considered For Lead Role In The Show

Anuj, who goes berserk, thinking that he is the sole reason behind all the chaos in Anupama’s life, tells her that he would go far away from her life and would never become the reason for her disappointment again. However, Anupama, tells him clear and straight: “aap mujhe chhod kar kahin nahi jayege (You are not leaving me)”. Now this aggression and the big confrontation scene has become the talk of discussion between the fans on social media. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Lovingly Gazes At Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna, MaAn Fans Celebrate

While many fans are of the opinion that it’s great that Anupama finally got to know about Anuj’s real feelings for her, some are also thinking how this could just be a bigger turning point in Anupama’s life where she would agree to marry her friend after realising how much he loves her already. Check out these tweets: Also Read - "Main 26 Zindagiyon Tak Anupamaa Se Pyar Kar Sakta Hun," Fans Say Anuj Kapadia-Anupama Now Behave Like Husband-Wife

#Anupamaa the way she supported him gave him strength made him calm down and “aap mujhe chodke kahin nahi jaayenge” I wish and hope to see her like this after #AnujKapadia confession #MaAn — Thasneem🌈 (@CSKAniditaMaAn) November 9, 2021

I think after Anuj confession Bapuji will ask Anuapma to marry Anuj, but i want Anupama to fall for Anuj before marriage, let’s see. #anupamaa — nischala patil (@Nischalatailor) November 9, 2021

Of course she just has fallen…Itni jaldi realize nhi”hona bt me earlier thought that she still doesn’t have any feelings fr him bt this scene proved me wrong..bcz anu padh gYI hei pyaar mei thoda hii Sahi🙂 #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia — Nida….Creations 🤎 (@ManitianF) November 9, 2021

That #AnujKapadia pleaded to Shah family for #Anupamaa is absolutely STUNNING writing🙌 He is not a complex-ridden frustrated mid-aged haggard that he would barge in there and start threatening the people who are literally Anu’s FAMILY. STILL. 🥺 His ego <<<< Anu’s peace! pic.twitter.com/u5wsKpfjez — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) November 9, 2021

I think just like Bapuji not being present made Baa, V & Toshu’s reactions downright disgusting that it led to #Anupamaa leaving the house, this time Bapuji being away may lead to him finding out the truth from Kinjal & Samar and helping Anu continue her relationship w #Anuj — ~Pooja~TheMarauder💕 (@mavrickk1234) November 9, 2021

💫KAHIN NAHI JAYENGE AAP,

SUNA AAPNE,MUJHE CHODKAR KAHI NAI JAYENGE AAP 💫

The way she wants him to be in her life ❤❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/dljSdeoDwV — Anu and Anuj #MaAn 🥺❤ (@deewaniladki01) November 9, 2021

I just wish nothing changes after Anuj confession.#Anupamaa https://t.co/bEbumkYkHm — Ascending Order (@main_kya_karoo) November 9, 2021

I just wish nothing changes after Anuj confession.#Anupamaa https://t.co/bEbumkYkHm — Ascending Order (@main_kya_karoo) November 9, 2021

Today @iamgauravkhanna/#AnujKapadia owned the episode!!His dialogues expressions voice modulation was 🔥🔥🔥 His love for #Anupamaa is beyond words(incomparable pure divine unconditional)❤️❤️ An just in AWE of HIM❤️❤️ I cried throughout the episode😭😭😭 #MaAn — Thasneem🌈 (@CSKAniditaMaAn) November 9, 2021

#Anupamaa being there for Anuj & protecting him just like he did. She knows how it feels to be misunderstood at every step, when all you’ve ever wanted is the other person’s happiness🤧@iamgauravkhanna the guilt & pain was beautifully emoted! A well executed scene @TheRupali 👏 — 🌻 (@_xhappywanderer) November 9, 2021

Yes her intial reaction is expected..she took time to accept his friendship and now she suddenly found out that he’s been in love w her all this time! It is confusing for her and Samar will help pacify her but the moment she knows that #Anuj is hurt, #Anupamaa will rush to him! — ~Pooja~TheMarauder💕 (@mavrickk1234) November 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the viewers will see both Anuj and Anupama dealing with more problems after Anuj’s confession. The promo of the next episode shows Anuj being attacked and badly injured.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!