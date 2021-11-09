Anupamaa Episode Today News: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, fans finally saw the confrontation scene between Vanraj and Anuj Kapadia at the end of which the latter confessed his feelings for Anupama, leaving her stunned and helpless. However, before that, a different side of Anupama was seen when she opened up and mentioned how she would never want to live without her friend Anuj. When Toshu comes to her house and insults her while also blaming Anuj for screwing her happiness and ruining her relationships, Anupama tries to console a shattered Anuj by telling him that she would never want him to leave her.Also Read - Anupamaa: Not Rupali Ganguly But THIS Actor Was Considered For Lead Role In The Show
Anuj, who goes berserk, thinking that he is the sole reason behind all the chaos in Anupama’s life, tells her that he would go far away from her life and would never become the reason for her disappointment again. However, Anupama, tells him clear and straight: “aap mujhe chhod kar kahin nahi jayege (You are not leaving me)”. Now this aggression and the big confrontation scene has become the talk of discussion between the fans on social media. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Lovingly Gazes At Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna, MaAn Fans Celebrate
While many fans are of the opinion that it’s great that Anupama finally got to know about Anuj’s real feelings for her, some are also thinking how this could just be a bigger turning point in Anupama’s life where she would agree to marry her friend after realising how much he loves her already. Check out these tweets: Also Read - "Main 26 Zindagiyon Tak Anupamaa Se Pyar Kar Sakta Hun," Fans Say Anuj Kapadia-Anupama Now Behave Like Husband-Wife
Meanwhile, the viewers will see both Anuj and Anupama dealing with more problems after Anuj’s confession. The promo of the next episode shows Anuj being attacked and badly injured.
Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!