Anupamaa New Year episode: After a conversation with Kavya at the Shah house, Anupama starts observing Vanraj's behaviour in the office and tries to understand if he's really up to something or has he really changed for the better. The latest episode of Anupamaa was all about office politics, the family drama and the lovely #MaAn moments. It began with Kavya announcing a New Year's party that triggered Malvika's anxiety and she revealed that she never celebrates New Year.

This was followed by Vanraj preparing for a big presentation at the office. However, Malvika tells him to let Anuj present because of his bigger stature and position in front of the clients. Of course, Vanraj is left upset and jealous but he never shows that feeling on his face. Anupama, being Anupama, observes his reaction and recalls what Kavya had told her in the morning about Vanraj's ways of hiding his cunningness and selfish behaviour.

We then see a quick #MaAn moment as Mukku thanks Anuj for a nice presentation and teases him and Anupama for giving romantic looks to each other whenever she says something. Later, Anuj tries to flirt with Anupama and tells her how he has a hunch about his New Year being extra special. He says he is hoping to get something very unexpected and invaluable in the new year. This makes Anupama blush. Anuj then wonders if he was really flirting with Anupama and she was letting him do that or was that just a dream.

In the promo of the next episode, we see Malvika feeling more anxious as Anupama tries to convince her to attend the New Year’s party. Something triggers her mental peace and she starts behaving all scared and scattered. What do you think the show holds for Anuj and Anupama’s future? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!