Mumbai: Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya is all set to return with its second season. It is one of the much-awaited shows of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting to see Sushmita back on screen, Madhuri Dixit is here to raise some excitement level. Yes, the makers of the show released a video in which the uber-talented actress Madhuri Dixit can be seen taking us through the highlights of the first season of Aarya. She recalls how Aarya became a 'Mom to Don' in the first season of the show and gives all fans a quick refresher of the excitement that they experienced. Madhuri Dixit also talked about the upcoming season of the show and added that 'Ghayal sherni hi sabse khatarnaak hoti hai (Injured lioness is the most dangerous one)'

For the unversed, the first season of Aarya was a major hit. Apart from Sushmita Sen, the show also starred, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar and Jayant Kripalani among others. In the show, Sushmita Sen played the role of Aarya, who is the mother of three children and wife of a businessman who gets shot dead in broad daylight. Following this, she takes over the illegal opium trade and does everything to protect her children.

Aarya 2 will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.