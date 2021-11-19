Mumbai: Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 is all set to release soon. The first glimpse of the show and already been released and fans are now eagerly waiting for the release date to be announced. A show that talks about a family which is connected to drug mafias, the first season of Aarya gained immense love. Sushmita Sen’s performance was also widely appreciated. In a recent interview, Sushmita opened up on the impact that Aarya has had on her life.Also Read - 'Sherni' Sushmita Sen Turns 'Deadlier Than Ever' For Aarya 2 | Teaser Released

The actor tagged Aarya as a ‘reward’ for herself and said, “I feel prior to Aarya, I was kind of an actor, on the personal front also, I faced quite a lot of challenges and a challenging 5 years period at the end of it. I felt like the Universe had to reward me because I’ve worked so hard to get there! And I can call Aarya that reward! It came at the right time, not just on a professional level.” Also Read - Charu Asopa - Rajeev Sen Blessed With Baby Girl, Sushmita Sen Welcomes 'Lakshmi Just Before Diwali'

Sushmita further added that the show has changed her ‘life for better’. “Playing Aarya has been a worthy experience and to do so successfully, showcasing the relationship of a mother and of a woman who can hold the family together, even if the family belongs to the underworld and Drug Mafia, you glue it all together. I think Aarya changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting and lovely series as an actor to be a part of. I think it was an all-round experience which has changed my life for the better, for sure,” she said. Also Read - Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai: Zee TV’s One-of-its-Kind Celebrity Chat Show That Offered Right Emotions in 2002

For the unversed, in the first season of the show, Sushmita Sen played the role of Aarya, who is the mother of three children and wife of a businessman who gets shot dead in broad daylight. Following this, she takes over the illegal opium trade and does everything to protect her children.

Recently the Aarya 2 teaser was revealed by the makers and the audiences got a closer look at Sushmita’s fierce persona. In the brief glimpse, the actress can be seen giving a ferocious look as she walks through the colours in the air, with her gaze stuck at an infinite point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Meanwhile, Aarya has also been nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2021 International Emmy Awards. The winners will be announced on November 22 in New York by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.