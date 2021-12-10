Mumbai: Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 has been released on Disney+ Hotstar and fans are already loving it. Early reviews on social media suggest that even the second season of Aarya is going to be a big hit. After this crime thriller was released, several people took to Twitter appreciating it and calling it even better than the first season. Netizens also mentioned that Sushmita Sen as Aarya has nailed it like no one else can. Sushmita‘s style, acting, swag and fierce look in the show has really impressed people. She is independent and strong – no less than a tigress.Also Read - Ahead of Aarya 2, Madhuri Dixit Takes Us Back To How Sushmita Sen's Character Became 'Mom To Don'

"Aarya2 is not a story about Glorification of sacrificing mother but it's a story of a strong and independent woman which is the most rare in Indian Cinema," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, "I'm overwhelmed by the mass performance of @thesushmitasen (sic). I just love the swag she carries throughout the show and also emotionally good. It's just another interesting layer of the story more to come. Can't wait to get more of this. Don't miss this."

Check out how fans are reviewing Aarya 2:

Now that #AaryaSeason2 is on @DisneyPlusHS, please watch it. Highly recommended… @RamKMadhvani and the team have brought a better second season and @thesushmitasen is in a fantastic form. What a fabulously shot holi sequence. I had goosebumps. But begin from the beginning — bedika (@iambedika) December 10, 2021

Also Read - Ahead of Aarya 2, Sushmita Sen Says 'We Have Become Lockdown Specialists Now'

Finished #AaryaSeason2 lately. And it’s really mind blowing. Performance by @thesushmitasen was jaw dropping sometimes. #Aarya2 is not a story about Glorification of sacrificing mother but it’s a strory of a strong and independent woman which is the most rare in Indian Cinema. — अंकित कुमार • انکت کمار۔ • ਅੰਕਿਤ ਕੁਮਾਰ • അങ്കിത് (@AnAbodeOfDemons) December 10, 2021

Such an Euphoric series.. #AaryaSeason2 That always gives me Goosebumps while Watching….

Great Efforts by the Creators…

Just I loved it…”SHERNI WAAPAS AA CHUKI HAI” !! https://t.co/c5680QDOsh — Ayush Patel (@Shailen41900698) December 10, 2021

#AaryaSeason2 – Woah. It’s as gripping & more unpredictable than season 1. @thesushmitasen’s performance is OUTSTANDING. The calmness yet fierceness is balanced beautifully. That smile, it hides so much. Gosh, I felt my stomach churn each episode, worried what would happen next. — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) December 10, 2021

For the unversed, the first season of Aarya was a major hit. Apart from Sushmita Sen, the show also starred, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar and Jayant Kripalani among others. In the show, Sushmita Sen played the role of Aarya, who is the mother of three children and wife of a businessman who gets shot dead in broad daylight. Following this, she takes over the illegal opium trade and does everything to protect her children.