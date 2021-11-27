Mumbai: The second season of Emmy nominee Aarya is all set to premiere on December 10 and fans are super excited for it. The show that presents Sushmita Sen as Aarya talks about her journey from being powerless to fearless. Apart from Sushmita, Aarya also stars Sikander Kher and Vikas Kumar among other actors. In a recent interview, Vikas Kumar aka Khan Saab from the show talked about Sushmita Sen and how she taught him certain moves from a song from her 2004 movie Main Hoon Na.Also Read - Aarya 2 Trailer: Sushmita Sen's Transformation From a Strong Woman to Warrior Looks Incredible

Speaking about Sushmita, Vikas shared, "An incident with Sushmita that I'll never forget actually happened off-set. During one of our parties after a hard day at work, Sushmita was teaching me a few moves from a song of hers in 'Main Hoon Na'. That's the one time I was in complete awe! I called out to the crew watching, "I am dancing with THE Sushmita Sen…Koi record karo yaar!" Sushmita turned me around, "Khan saab! Look into my eyes, don't ruin the moment!" Bas! Uske baad toh kya hi dance kar paata main!"

Vikas Kumar also added that is looking forward to working with Sushmita even in the future. “Ram and Sushmita are very kind people and ace professionals. Ram as a director/producer and Sushmita as a co-actor, greatly contribute to enhancing your performance. What else could one ask for? I will always look forward to working with them,” he added.

Conceptualised and created for India by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza. The second season of Aarya follows the journey of a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children. Aarya Season 2 will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th December 2021.