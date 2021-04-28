Aashka Goradia And Husband Brent Goble Get COVID, Quarantine in Goa

Goa: TV actor Aashka Goradia announced the news of her COVID diagnosis on Instagram. The actor took to social media to reveal that both she and her husband Brent Goble tested positive for the coronavirus right when they were all set to leave for the US. The actor’s husband is a US national and they were planning to fly out of the country but before that, they had to get tested. Also Read - Aashka Goradia Quits Acting, Says 'I am Receiving Appreciation as Businesswoman'

In an elaborate post on Instagram, Aashka mentioned that their first test results came out to be negative, but the second test showed them positive. The couple has currently isolated themselves at their residence in Goa. The actor said she and Brent are doing fine and have got no visible symptoms but they will have to maintain the protocols and stay under quarantine. Also Read - Aashka Goradia's Bikini Avatar Has a Perfect Message For Women Who Think 'Log Kya Kahenge'

“In preparation for our trip to my home in the US, @ibrentgoble and I have both tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course,” she wrote in her Instagram post. Also Read - Aashka Goradia Doing Complicated Yoga Asanas Is All Fitness Inspiration You Need

Aasha urged people to pray for those who are struggling really hard due to the coronavirus. She said she and many others are in a privileged position because they have the means to fight COVID but many are not and they need to be in our prayers. “While we appreciate all the concern and speed recovery wishes, I’d implore everyone reading this to please keep those who are really debilitated in your thoughts and prayer. We will be fine, while so many others may not be. Let’s all hold space for THEIR recovery, as well as those who are indirectly impacted. So much love from us,” she added in her post.

We wish both Aashka and Brent a speedy recovery!