Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai News: It's been over five years since Shilpa Shinde left popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! and Shubangi Atre joined the adult-comedy drama in the role of Angoor Bhabhi. After a lot of controversy around her association with the channel, Shilpa participated in Bigg Boss and won the respective season. Now, her former co-star from the show – Aasif Sheikh talked about how they completed their journey after Shilpa's exit from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

Aasif, who plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, spoke to ETimes in his latest interview and recalled the time when Shilpa left the show and a section of the audience was so disappointed that they stopped watching it. Aasif said that they were expecting a slight dip in the TRPs but ever since Shubhangi joined as Angoori Bhabhi, things started changing for the better.

"When Shilpa decided to quit the show, our show suffered a huge jolt. But you have to remember that the show can't be run by a single person and especially in the Television industry nobody is indispensable I feel. When she quit the show we pulled up our socks and we were ready that there will be a drop in our TRP because she had a major fan following," he said.

Aasif added that because of Shilpa’s fan following, they used to hear comments from people who were pissed with the makers. The actors praised his current co-star Shubhangi for managing it all well for the audience and entertaining the audience as the new Angoori Bhabhi. “We knew that we would get to hear comments like oh we would watch the show for Shilpa now she has gone we don’t watch it and all. Eventually, it doesn’t happen like that. When Shubhangi Atre entered, she picked up everything and did it so well that now it is her fifth year,” shared the veteran actor.

Shilpa received a lot of love from the audience even when she was involved in ugly war words with Vikas Gupta, who was associated with the channel at the time of her exit from the show. Later, the two were seen together in Bigg Boss 11 as well where the fight was extended and the viewers later voted for Shilpa to make her the winner of the show.