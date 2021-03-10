Actor Rashami Desai recently shared a stunning photoshoot of herself on Instagram in which she was seen looking absolutely striking in a quirky-printed blazer and a pleated skirt. The TV actor looked fantastic in all her photos as she posed for the cover of a magazine. Rashami kept the entire look pink with a dash of shimmer and shine in her makeup. Those bold expressions of her face remained the highlight of her overall look though. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik's Hubby Abhinav Shukla, Rashami Desai And Her Fans Give Big Shout Out To Her

Rashami Desai, who rose to fame after her performance in the show Uttaran and then in Bigg Boss 13, shared the first photo from the shoot on Women’s Day. The actor wrote a beautiful post asking women to stay strong. The caption on her post read, “There are two powers in the world we know of,

One is the sword and the other is the pen.

But there is a third power too, stronger than both, that of a WOMEN.

HAPPY WOMEN’S DAY TO ALL MY LOVELY LADIES.

May your Elegance and Strength continue to shine like a diamond just like you.” (sic) Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Greets Rashami Desai as The 'Kaisi Ladki' Couple Reunites in Bigg Boss 14

In another picture, she asked the fellow women to ‘think like a queen.’ The caption on the post red, “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness. Afterall Where there is a woman, there is magic. HAPPY WOMEN’S DAY TO ALL MY LOVELY BOSS LADIES.” (sic) Check out the pictures from the photoshoot here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Rashami’s fans couldn’t control their excitement as she saw their favourite diva slaying it like a queen in the latest photoshoot. While some posted heart and fire emojis, some went on to write really interesting comments. One social media user wrote, “Ab kya jaan logi’, while another user wrote, “hotness alert”. Rashami’s friends and colleagues also commented. While Karanvir Bohra called her a ‘hottie’, her Naagin co-star Adaa Khan wrote ‘kya baat hai’.

Your thoughts on Rashami Desai’s bold avatar?