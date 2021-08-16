Mumbai: Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant congratulated Pawandeep Rajan for winning the 12th season of the show. The singer welcomed Pawandeep to the winners’ family of Indian Idol and said that he had expected this result.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Netizens Begin Hilarious Meme Fest on Shanmukhapriya's 'Weird' Facial Expressions

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Abhijeet Sawant congratulated Pawandeep and said, "I want to wish him good luck. I was expecting that he will win the show and he won the show. It's great, the kind of caliber he has, I am happy in welcoming him in Indian Idol winners' family."

Abhijeet Sawant was also asked about Arunita Kanjilal's fans being upset and disappointed. To this, the singer said, "It always happens. People who support different contestants, definitely feel sad or disheartened. But the trophy has to go to one of the contestants. It does not make sense to disappoint on this or to say it should have been a tie." Abhijeet Sawant also said more important is that Arunita and the rest of the contestants got a chance to be a part of Indian Idol.

Indian Idol 12 was one of the most successful and longest-running seasons of the singing reality show. The show concluded on August 15 with a 12-hour long ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ in which several celebrities including Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and others performed. Even Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced the show. The makers announced the winner live at midnight. Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner-up of the show, followed by Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanamukhapriya.

