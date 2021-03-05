Several incidents left a lasting impression on the audience in Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s journey in the house. The fans have been in awe of the actor ever since she opened up on her broken marriage with Abhinav Shukla and how coming to the show was a step in mending those differences. In an interview recently, Abhinav mentioned how Rakhi Sawant and her antics brought him closer to his wife in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Runner-up Rahul Vaidya Reveals Wedding Plans With Disha Parmar, Says Nothing is Going to be Grand

While talking to Times of India, the actor highlighted the incident in which Rakhi pulled the drawstrings of his shorts that irked Rubina so much that she threw a bucket filled with water on Rakhi, asking her to stay away from her husband. Abhinav recalled the same incident and said that the incident made him realise the sense of belonging. "It was a violation of my personal space. It was not cool. Whatever happened after that was shown, nothing was edited pre or post. It became an instinctive response that thereafter we'll watch each other's back. Thanks to the other contenders. Absolutely. It gave me a sense of belonging," he said.

When Rakhi had entered the show as one of the challengers, she tried to entertain the audience by teasing and flirting with Abhinav. However, the fun got ruined when it began to look more like harassment. The incident in which she pulled the drawstrings of his shorts enraged all on the show and Rakhi was asked by the couple to understand where to draw a line.