Mumbai: Actor Abhinav Shukla's cousin was beaten up and stripped naked in a brutal incident that took place in Punjab a month back. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his social media to post a picture of his cousin and mentioned that the family has been struggling to get an FIR lodged while the victim has become paralysed.

Taking to his Twitter on Monday, Abhinav tagged the respective police handles and wrote, "My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious, stripped naked, left to die. Somehow he survived. Spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd (sic)." His tweets received replies from Punjab police and IPS Surendra Lamba who asked him to register an FIR at the Pathankot police station.

My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd pic.twitter.com/Qq4C6zfRmy — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 23, 2022

“Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind! (sic),” said IPS Lamba in the comments section of Shukla’s tweet. The case update was then constantly mentioned in other comments on the same tweet by the official Twitter handle of Gurdaspur Police.

@ashukla09 Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts.

Jai Hind ! — Surendra Lamba,IPS (@IPSSLamba) January 23, 2022

Fans have been sending love and prayers for Abhinav’s cousin and wishing him a speedy recovery. Many fans wrote how the actor just set an example by using his social media reach to do the right thing.

For the unversed, Abhinav is one of the most popular faces on Indian television and is married to Rubina Dilaik, another popular actor in the industry. Both Abhinav and Rubina had participated in Bigg Boss season 14 and the latter even ended up winning the trophy.