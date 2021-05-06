Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 fame and actor Abhinav Shukla is geared up to leave for Cape Town to be part of the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. In a recent interview with Bollywoodlife, Abhinav spoke about his wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s health. He assured his fans that Rubina’s is recovering well. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Writes Heartbreaking Post For Late Brother: Memories Come Back, You Don't

Rubina who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus recently will not be able to part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rubina is quarantined at her house in Shimla.

Abhinav said that Rubina is currently stable. "She is stable. I won't say she has improved but she is stable. She has asked me to have fun because that is very important that you enjoy it. There is no other option but to be strong. And I have realised there is a lot of panic going on but this is the time to take correct decisions."

“Time is critical and I have been just praying everyday that Rubina gets well soon,” he added. Abhinav is monitoring her vitals and temperature. He said that it is a kind of a flow chart in place like if this happens then this is the action we take.

Rubina has quarantined herself for 17 days and said that she would be eligible for blood plasma donation in a month. She also urged people who had come in close contact with her in the last 5-7 days to get themselves tested.

Abhinav is missing Rubina, he recently shared a picture with a caption, “Life is incomplete without the other one … @rubinadilaik get well soon baby 💋🤗” (sic)

Apart from Abhinav, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are a few names that have been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.