Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla did not win the show but has won many hearts with his stint on the show. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he said that Rahul Vaidya, who was the first runner-up of the show, 'did not deserve to be in the top 2'. He was quoted as saying, "Rahul Vaidya definitely did not deserve to be in the top 2. He was the one who had quit the show midway, he was the one who left the house. But I think he went outside and saw it all, understood how his fan following were growing and that is why he re-entered the house after regaining his lost confidence" and added: "But that was wrong and unfair to the other contestants, who were a part of the game show since day one and did not quit midway. They had no clue as to what was happening outside. The show is all about your mental health and its strength capacity."

He further claimed that Rahul's re-entry into the house was 'unfair' to other contestants. Abhinav told Pinkvilla, "I had also stated that if the audience wants him in the house, it's fine; because the show is for and by the audience. But yes, it was unfair towards the contestants inside the house who stuck to the game come what may."

He also thinks that he should have been in the top 2 instead of Rahul. "I would have seen myself there in the top two in his place. I was the one who was there since day 1 and made sure that my game changed smartly. I brought about more diversification to my personality- from shy to bold, I have myself seen my transition and unlike a lot of people who re-entered the show and created over-the-top drama, I was there doing my job without creating drama and made it till the end, almost", he said.

Talking about his future projects, he said, “Rubina and I are busy and she is super busy actually. I have a few things lined up and can talk only when the time is right but yes, we are absolutely unable to sneak out our ME or US time. Earlier, whenever I would see the bigwigs of different industries and see how they would manage their super busy schedule, I would be amazed at those skills. Now that I am also busy, it feels great.”